Meritage Homes (MTH) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

NYSE MTH opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1,816.90, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $946.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 589 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $26,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 12,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $550,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,987. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,752,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

