Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) is one of 20 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Meritage Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meritage Homes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 0 4 5 0 2.56 Meritage Homes Competitors 240 918 803 52 2.33

Meritage Homes presently has a consensus target price of $51.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 11.47%. Given Meritage Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 4.44% 10.76% 5.15% Meritage Homes Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Homes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $3.23 billion $143.25 million 11.69 Meritage Homes Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.79

Meritage Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Homes. Meritage Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

