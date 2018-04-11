Metal (MTL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.31 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $72.65 million and $13.31 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00047659 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Huobi. During the last week, Metal has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00785037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065097 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00135687 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,342,366 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta, Tidex, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

