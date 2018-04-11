MetalCoin Price Tops $0.0109 (CRYPTO:METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One MetalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetalCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. MetalCoin has a total market capitalization of $836,565.00 and $9.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.01665810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004993 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017358 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022675 BTC.

About MetalCoin

MetalCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. The official website for MetalCoin is www.metalmoshpit.com. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam.

MetalCoin Coin Trading

MetalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy MetalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetalCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

