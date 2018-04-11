Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $67.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.21.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $64.35 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5,211.30, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.51. Methanex had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Methanex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,590,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Methanex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 911,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 30,312.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 699,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 697,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 21.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 499,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 485,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 254,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

