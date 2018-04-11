MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,649,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,076 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,832,000 after buying an additional 80,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Rayonier by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,038,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,705,000 after buying an additional 96,673 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,601.85, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.28. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

