MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 988,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,742,000 after acquiring an additional 773,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,189,000 after acquiring an additional 277,496 shares in the last quarter. Tinicum Inc lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 205,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 200,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,825,000 after purchasing an additional 184,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2,675.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 179,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,652.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $231.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $453,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $14,626,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,458,665.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,190,672 shares of company stock worth $69,417,942. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-invests-1-12-million-in-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd-stock.html.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.