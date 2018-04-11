MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Life Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

LSI stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,971.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $91.75.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Life Storage had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

