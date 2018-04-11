MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $16.08 Million in Adp, Llc (NASDAQ:ADP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adp, Llc (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADP by 402.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047,575 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADP by 5,962.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,013,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ADP by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ADP news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria Black sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $213,819.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,639.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,161 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,893 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,727.79, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Adp, Llc has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $125.24.

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. ADP had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. ADP’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Adp, Llc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from ADP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ADP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ADP from $133.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ADP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ADP from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.29.

ADP Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

