MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 124,381 3D Systems (DDD)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,381 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,941 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,807,983 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,245 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr upgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

DDD opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,280.95, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

