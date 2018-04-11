MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,554,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,116,000 after buying an additional 930,189 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,397,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,806,000 after buying an additional 1,164,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,601,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,533,000 after buying an additional 4,870,152 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,010,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,813,000 after buying an additional 200,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,640,000 after buying an additional 538,429 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark W. Brugger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Diamondrock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $2,113.67, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Diamondrock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Diamondrock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

