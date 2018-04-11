MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in STAG Industrial Inc (STAG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2,297.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.42. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 356 buildings in 37 states with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet (square feet unaudited herein and throughout the Notes), consisting of 288 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and two buildings classified as held for sale.

