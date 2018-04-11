MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $12.96 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,957,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,085,162.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,544,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $142,254,000 after buying an additional 3,544,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,422,593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $314,093,000 after buying an additional 3,307,799 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,524,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,580,820 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $211,784,000 after buying an additional 2,531,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,738,507 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $265,509,000 after buying an additional 1,794,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,519 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $128,537.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $895,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $1,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,466,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,133 shares of company stock valued at $48,679,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Argus raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.80 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

CTSH traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,403.11, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $12.96 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-takes-12-96-million-position-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.