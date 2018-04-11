MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Taubman Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,250,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,241,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,115,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,259,000 after buying an additional 1,086,367 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 1,468.2% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,062,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,493,000 after buying an additional 994,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,291,000 after buying an additional 621,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,495.59, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 1,350 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $79,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,482.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

