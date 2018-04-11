MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Signet Jewelers (SIG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman bought 90,398 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,438.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SIG opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,265.11, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

