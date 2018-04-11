Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.20 ($22.47) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.85 ($23.27).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching €14.10 ($17.41). 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($18.67) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($24.32).

WARNING: “Metro (B4B3) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/metro-b4b3-given-a-16-00-price-target-by-oddo-bhf-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

