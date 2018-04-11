Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Barclays set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.20 ($22.47) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.85 ($23.27).

Shares of Metro stock traded down €0.14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €13.96 ($17.23). 6,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($18.67) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($24.32).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commerzbank Analysts Give Metro (B4B3) a €22.00 Price Target” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/metro-b4b3-pt-set-at-22-00-by-commerzbank-updated-updated.html.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.