Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 117,549 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,160 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CBS were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,335,609 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 347,529 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in CBS by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,236 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,475,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,529,331 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,231,000 after purchasing an additional 443,907 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,701 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,263 shares of CBS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,089,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of CBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $144,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,285,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBS traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 6,767,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,119. CBS Co. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,226.70, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBS. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

