Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Waddell & Reed (WDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Waddell & Reed were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed by 5.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed by 14.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Waddell & Reed and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

WDR opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.88, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Waddell & Reed had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.72%. Waddell & Reed’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Waddell & Reed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Waddell & Reed news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $132,926.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,569.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Waddell & Reed (WDR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-cuts-stake-in-waddell-reed-wdr.html.

About Waddell & Reed

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.