Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.02 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CACI International by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 205,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CACI International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial raised CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

CACI stock opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3,733.59, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.29). CACI International had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $44,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,412. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

