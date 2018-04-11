Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $591,000 Stake in Banner Co. (BANR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Banner were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Banner by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Banner by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $1,791.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Banner had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback 1,620,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $45,977.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $120,590. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

