Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Takes $1.07 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,840,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,974,950 and sold 55,252 shares valued at $3,536,676. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

Shares of TMUS opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $51,043.57, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

