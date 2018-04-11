Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 113,363 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,363 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Ventas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 197,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ventas by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,796,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,268,180,000 after purchasing an additional 468,516 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,485,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,185,000 after purchasing an additional 314,690 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

VTR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,741.62, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Ventas had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

