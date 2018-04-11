Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 79.8% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kirby by 4,295.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Trust Co acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price target on Kirby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, VP David R. Mosley sold 5,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $417,768.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $180,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,430 shares of company stock valued at $854,762. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,809.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $708.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

