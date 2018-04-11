Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 37,344 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Llc (INN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Llc (NYSE:INN) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,344 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,628,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,936 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,157,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 130,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,069,000 after buying an additional 68,640 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 448,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 111,278 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INN stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Summit Hotel Properties Llc has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1,421.97, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Llc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 21, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

