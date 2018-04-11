M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,405,000 after acquiring an additional 968,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 22,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $4,150,941.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,889.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,585.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,655. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,576. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.12 and a 12 month high of $197.37. The stock has a market cap of $27,458.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $745.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

