Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $25,792.62, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

