Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Omnicell Technologies (OMCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Omnicell Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,927,000 after purchasing an additional 174,607 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell Technologies by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omnicell Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Omnicell Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Omnicell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray raised their target price on shares of Omnicell Technologies from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In other Omnicell Technologies news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $361,903.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 224,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,147.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $25,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,707.80, a P/E ratio of 250.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Omnicell Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that Omnicell Technologies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Technologies Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

