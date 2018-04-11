MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $$4.44 on Wednesday. 5,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,294. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mfs-high-yield-municipal-trust-cmu-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-02-updated.html.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, over 80% of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.