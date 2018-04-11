MGIC Investment (MTG) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTG. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:MTG opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3,938.56, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,991,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,927,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,603 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 714,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

