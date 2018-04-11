Michael R. Pyle Sells 8,000 Shares of Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Michael R. Pyle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $481,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4,775.78, a P/E ratio of 280.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Pegasystems by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 189.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pegasystems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.85 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Pegasystems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

