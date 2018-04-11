Micro Focus (MCRO) Lowered to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has GBX 2,010 ($28.41) price target on the stock.

MCRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Micro Focus from GBX 2,600 ($36.75) to GBX 2,750 ($38.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($40.71) target price on shares of Micro Focus in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Micro Focus to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.58) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,942 ($27.45) target price on shares of Micro Focus in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,445 ($20.42).

MCRO traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,170 ($16.54). 2,218,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus has a 12 month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.99).

In other news, insider Darren Roos bought 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 940 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($70,297.39). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 20,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($286,599.80).

Micro Focus Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

