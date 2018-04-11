Micro Focus (MCRO) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.96) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,975 ($27.92). Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Micro Focus from GBX 2,880 ($40.71) to GBX 2,800 ($39.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Micro Focus in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($36.75) price target for the company. Investec raised Micro Focus to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($26.86) to GBX 1,000 ($14.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Micro Focus to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,840 ($40.14) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,445 ($20.42).

Shares of MCRO stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,170 ($16.54). The company had a trading volume of 2,218,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus has a 12 month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.99).

In other Micro Focus news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($286,599.80). Also, insider Darren Roos purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 940 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,735.40 ($70,297.39).

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

