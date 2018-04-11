MicroMoney (AMM) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $1.94 million and $264,474.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Coinrail, OKEx and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00855550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00175275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00062717 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MicroMoney Token Profile

MicroMoney launched on September 13th, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,225,338 tokens. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio.

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, OKEx, Bibox, Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

