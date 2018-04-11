Arrhythmia Research Technology (MICR) Announces Earnings Results

Arrhythmia Research Technology (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Arrhythmia Research Technology had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%.

MICR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 11,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301. Arrhythmia Research Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

About Arrhythmia Research Technology

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

