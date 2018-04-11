Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.52 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,202.21, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,289.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $638,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,199 shares of company stock worth $3,028,117. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 87.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 76.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

