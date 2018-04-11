Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $694,752.38, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

