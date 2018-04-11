Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on April 30th

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.9225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $10,446.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $382.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $622,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,845.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.98 per share, with a total value of $373,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

