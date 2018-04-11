Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Middleby comprises 4.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 2.92% of Middleby worth $220,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Middleby by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Middleby by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Middleby stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. 450,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,528. The company has a market capitalization of $6,870.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.80. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $632.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 12.77%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

