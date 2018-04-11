Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 32,129 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.66% of Midland States Bancorp worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $166,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $67,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,260 shares of company stock worth $709,431. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.83, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSBI. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a diversified financial holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Midland States Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity has been lending to and accepting deposits from individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company’s segments include Banking, which provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including loan products; commercial equipment leasing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services, and corporate treasury management services; Commercial Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Origination and Servicing, which provides for the origination and servicing of government sponsored mortgages for multifamily and healthcare facilities, and Other, which includes the operating results of the Company and its wealth management business unit.

