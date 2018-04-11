Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 387,935 Chatham Lodging (CLDT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 387,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Chatham Lodging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Willis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,715 shares of company stock valued at $270,485 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CLDT stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.20, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. Chatham Lodging has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Chatham Lodging had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Chatham Lodging’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

