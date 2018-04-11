Millennium Management LLC Has $27.24 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 497,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,262,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 312,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,003,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $699,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,693.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $5,448,649.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,121. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $118.84 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20,678.20, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

