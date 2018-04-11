Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Champion International Paper (IP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Champion International Paper were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,807,000 after purchasing an additional 162,992 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Champion International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,563,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,189 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Champion International Paper by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 118,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Champion International Paper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Champion International Paper by 1,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,481,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,637 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Bank of America lifted their target price on Champion International Paper from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champion International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Champion International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on Champion International Paper from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Champion International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of Champion International Paper stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,543.11, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. Champion International Paper has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Champion International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

