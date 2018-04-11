Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.02% of Depomed worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Depomed by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Depomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Depomed by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 356,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 173,826 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Depomed by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 542,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 159,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Depomed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,106,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 151,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Depomed news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 45,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $299,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEPO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Depomed in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Depomed in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

DEPO opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Depomed has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Depomed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Depomed will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

