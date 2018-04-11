Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $56,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.12 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.63 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

TEVA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,088,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,477,768. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $17,419.10, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,734 shares of company stock valued at $204,795. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

