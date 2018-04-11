Millennium Management LLC Invests $27.13 Million in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 461,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $3,930,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ambarella by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,480.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.51 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,012 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $53,706.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Laplante sold 2,786 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $147,853.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,882 shares of company stock worth $738,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

