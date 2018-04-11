Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Brasil were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Santander Brasil by 192,151.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,526,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,864 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Brasil by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 524,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Brasil by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 393,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 254,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Brasil by 5,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 249,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSBR opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41,916.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

