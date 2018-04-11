Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.48% of Evertec worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Evertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

EVTC stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1,195.08, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 78.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

