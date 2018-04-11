Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund of Beneficial Interest Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund of Beneficial Interest stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 18,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,299. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/miller-howard-high-income-equity-fund-of-beneficial-interest-hie-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.