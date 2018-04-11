MindCoin Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One MindCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MindCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. MindCoin has a market capitalization of $47,360.00 and $8.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000709 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000276 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MindCoin Profile

MND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

MindCoin Coin Trading

MindCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MindCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MindCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

